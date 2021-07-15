﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Be a part of Acoustic Taiyuan soundscape project

This is the last-minute open call for Acoustic Taiyuan – a native soundscape project led by artist Ou Ning, which aims to use sound as a medium to study the city of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

Just as the twin pagoda towers of Yongzuo Temple are regarded as the landmarks of Taiyuan, the Acoustic Taiyuan project explores what the soundmark of Taiyuan is – an ancient city with more than 2,500 years of urban history.

Different from the previous two soundscape projects in Suzhou (see report https://www.shine.cn/feature/art-culture/2101264074/), Acoustic Taiyuan will select a local representative community or factory in Taiyuan, and hand over recording equipment to local residents or factory workers, who will record their daily lives or workplace noise.

Participants do not need a professional background related to sound, because once recruited, the workshop will pave the way for an inclusive, learning-friendly community, guided by professional sound artists and researchers as well as field-recording experts.

They will learn how to process and create artworks with field recordings collected through discussions and cooperation.

Zhou Kai

Ou Ning (center) and the participating artists at Jinci Temple of Taiyuan, Shanxi Province.

The final exhibition, which will include creations of invited artists as well as works of participants, will run from September to January of 2022 at Taiyuan's Changjiang Art Museum.

This series of projects is dedicated to studying both the contemporary and historical soundscape of a place through field recording and documentation, with the intent to discover the auditory identity and meaning of "place" on the basis of urban geography and site-specific cultural senses.

Anyone interested is welcome to sign up. Please send your resume and work information in PDF format to cjmsg89@163.com before July 20 and use the hashtag "Acoustic Taiyuan+Shanghai Daily+name," or call 15535106934 for more information.

