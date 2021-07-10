﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Mark the date, Chagall exhibition to open in city

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  08:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
The largest exhibition of works by modernist Marc Chagall (1887-1985) ever held in China will open at the Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum on July 31.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  08:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

The largest exhibition of works by modernist Marc Chagall (1887-1985) ever held in China will open at the Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum on July 31.

Following Beijing and Chengdu, Shanghai is the third and last stop of the "Love is the Color: Marc Chagall" touring exhibition.

Running through October 8, the exhibition features 157 original works created by Chagall, covering six decades of his career. 

Varying from oil on canvas, watercolors, etching to gouache and ink on canvas, the exhibition introduces the legacy of the master. Art critic Robert Hughes considered his work "not only the dream of one people but of all humanity."

Predating surrealism, Chagall's early works were among the first expressions of psychic reality in modern art.

He presented dreamlike subject matter in rich colors and in a fluent, painterly style while reflecting an awareness of artistic movements such as expressionism, cubism and even abstraction.

Chagall's repertory of images, including massive bouquets, melancholy clowns, flying lovers, fantastic animals, biblical prophets and fiddlers on roofs, all helped to make him one of the most popular major innovators of the 20th-century School of Paris.

The first flying figure appearing on his canvas was Bella, his first wife who died in 1945. His creativity was later inspired by his new love, Valentina Brodsky, whom he married in 1952. During this period, his works are marked with energetic and joyful feelings, expressed by vibrant lines and vivid colors, such as "Lovers on Yellow Background" (1960) that will be on show at the exhibition.

The exhibition also includes some works reflecting nostalgic touches. As an artist who had experienced two world wars, he traveled extensively. Yet he buried his deep passion toward his homeland under his brushstrokes, like "Russian Village" (1929) which will also be on show.

Mark the date, Chagall exhibition to open in city
Ti Gong

"Russian Village," 1929, oil on canvas

Mark the date, Chagall exhibition to open in city
Ti Gong

"The Purple Rooster," 1966-1972, oil, gouache and ink on canvas

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     