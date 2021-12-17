Feature / Art & Culture

Multimedia art in its most cerebral form

Xu Qin
Xu Qin
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
A well-informed viewer may identify a dozen or more languages in Zhu Changquan's exhibition "Omnipresence."
Xu Qin
Xu Qin
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0

Artist Zhu Changquan's exhibition "Omnipresence" at the M50 Creative Park plucks viewers' senses to reflect on the process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through one's own thoughts, experiences and fragments of information.

A number of multimedia works are on display, including the 17-minute animation "Dark, Beyond Deep," plus its artistic concept extending into a 10-minute video work "I'm Disguised, Right in front of You" and on-site sculptures "Nails are also Monkeys" and "Monkeys are also Nail."

The animation starts with the first light of the universe, and then splits into space and time. A garden then appears, and a raven flies in.

"They give me a name, so it denies me the possibility of being another," says the raven, who is now called Cyma.

Eager to define other things in the garden, Cyma meets a snake, another Cyma, in a bush. An apple falls from a tree, and a man picks it up and gives it to a woman, another Cyma, in a house. She takes a bite, and there is order, perfection and happiness.

Everyone feels her contentment as she says, "Every C has an opposite C."

In the garden of everything, Zhu uses the "all-factors narrative." Items, such as the raven, snake, apple and man, assume the roles of guides, all called Cymas. The viewers are led to explore the garden in order to formulate their individual cognition through the guides' narrations, actions and shifting angles.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • “Murmur,” digital simulation image, UV print, 2021

    Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

  • "I'm Disguised, Right in front of You," video, 2021

    Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

  • "Nails are also Monkeys," sculpture, 2021

    Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

  • "Monkeys are also Nails," sculpture, 2021

    Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

Unlike a linear narrative where events are told in the order they occur, Zhu's art of narration attempts to place equal importance on all factors interfering with the progress of events and matters beyond time and space. Using iconic cultural references passed down from human history, the artist tries to create a panoramic experience of living in today's fast-paced, information-packed society.

"I grew up in the 90s when we would play video games at school, and in almost everything we do, we use the Internet," said Zhu. "The omnipresence of it has changed the way we learn and made us more self-sufficient learners."

Zhu was born in Shandong Province in 1989. He graduated from the China Academy of Art's Experimental Image Studio in 2014. In his works, trivial details that are normally ignored gain vital importance in decoding the subject, while the acquisition and recognition of such details lie in accordance with the viewer's own experience, leading to distinct and individualized cognitive outcomes.

Multimedia art in its most cerebral form
Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

Zhu Changquan now lives and works in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

"There are a ton of opportunities for us to improve ourselves through the Internet, and language is the key – the more the better," said Zhu, who revealed that the inspiration for the animation came from his baby boy, who is now 22 months old.

"I want to use the work to rediscover the world through the eyes of a newborn. It discusses how consciousness is built in a given culture, and reality is, indeed, the construction inside ME."

Throughout the exhibition, the videos and sculptures become carriers of the variable, a pivotal code embedded by the artist, taking the form of symbols, stories, images and games. A well-informed viewer may identify a dozen or more languages in his works, such as Latin, Morse code and Bach's musical scores.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 29, 11am-6pm

Venue: Vanguard Gallery

Address: Rm 204, Bldg 4A, 50 Moganshan Road

www.vanguardgallery.com

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     