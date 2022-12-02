﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-03       0
Contemporary artist Li Hou is interpreting the charm of lines in an exhibition titled "A Dialogue of Lines."
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-03       0
Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

The exhibition features 84-year-old local artist Li Hou's works which present the abstract beauty of lines and rhythms.

Contemporary artist Li Hou is interpreting the charm of lines in an exhibition titled "A Dialogue of Lines." The exhibition will run till December 13 at the Liu Haisu Art Museum.

Over the decade, the 84-year-old local artist has explored many methods to present the abstract beauty of lines and rhythms through ink painting and calligraphy.

In his eyes, a line, as a basic element of Chinese calligraphy, is full of changes. The rhythmic movement of lines are also artistic and natural expression of varied delicate emotions.

Despite influences from Western arts, Li's works preserve traditional Chinese skills and styles. He thinks real masterpieces are not deliberately created. In many circumstances, artists are accidentally inspired to record their feelings with brushes.

Curator Shi Mo from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts speaks highly of Li's many decades of perseverance in the preservation and exploration of the values of traditional arts in the modern era.

"His abstract works show respect for the vibrancy and richness of traditional Chinese arts," said Shi. "His works are evolving but they are firmly rooted in traditional culture and aesthetics."

Exhibition info:

Date: through December 13

Tel: 6270-1018

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W.

Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

The rhythmic movement of lines are artistic and natural expression of varied delicate emotions.

Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

Subtle colors and lines.

Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

The works show respect for the richness of traditional Chinese arts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     