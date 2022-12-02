Rhythmic and abstract beauty of lines on display

Contemporary artist Li Hou is interpreting the charm of lines in an exhibition titled "A Dialogue of Lines."

Contemporary artist Li Hou is interpreting the charm of lines in an exhibition titled "A Dialogue of Lines." The exhibition will run till December 13 at the Liu Haisu Art Museum.

Over the decade, the 84-year-old local artist has explored many methods to present the abstract beauty of lines and rhythms through ink painting and calligraphy.

In his eyes, a line, as a basic element of Chinese calligraphy, is full of changes. The rhythmic movement of lines are also artistic and natural expression of varied delicate emotions.

Despite influences from Western arts, Li's works preserve traditional Chinese skills and styles. He thinks real masterpieces are not deliberately created. In many circumstances, artists are accidentally inspired to record their feelings with brushes.

Curator Shi Mo from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts speaks highly of Li's many decades of perseverance in the preservation and exploration of the values of traditional arts in the modern era.

"His abstract works show respect for the vibrancy and richness of traditional Chinese arts," said Shi. "His works are evolving but they are firmly rooted in traditional culture and aesthetics."

Exhibition info:

Date: through December 13

Tel: 6270-1018

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W.