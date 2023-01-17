﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Various joyful events planned for the Spring Festival holiday in Jiading

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-17       0
Jiading District will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with traditional Chinese culture, Spring Festival customs and handicrafts, as well as string music.
Ti Gong

Children learn paper-cut craft at Life Hub@Anting Plaza.

In order to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, a variety of traditional Chinese cultural heritages, Spring Festival customs and handicrafts, and string music performances will be presented in Jiading District.

As a prelude to a slew of events over the holiday, a haipai (Shanghai-style) paper-cut art class was hosted at Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading over the weekend.

The haipai paper-cuts' appeal was demonstrated by Wang Jianzhong, a master of arts and crafts, with his nimble figures and fine craftsmanship. He is an inheritor of haipai paper-cut art, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage item.

Ti Gong

Wang Jianzhong, an inheritor of haipai paper-cut art, shows his skills.

Diversified activities will be held throughout the holiday amid a joyful and auspicious atmosphere.

On the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year this Sunday, a dragon and lion dance performance will be hosted, bringing good wishes to visitors, while a folk music feast for the ears will follow on the second day.

Also on the list are ukulele and string quartet performances, comedy shows, and shadow play shows.

The God of Fortune will distribute the lucky character fu (福) as a New Year's gift on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year based on tradition, and a Lantern Festival celebration and a Spring Festival bazaar through February 5 are also on the menu.

Ti Gong

Haipai paper-cut art, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage item, attracts big crowds.

Event info

Date: January 22 - February 5, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District

嘉亭荟城市生活广场, 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong

Chinese Lunar New Year atmosphere at the plaza

Ti Gong

Fu and Spring Festival couplet calligraphy writing at the plaza

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

