'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 7: 芭比Q了 (ba bi Q le)

The Chinese term "芭比Q了" sounds similar to "barbeque," but actually means "I messed up."

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Chinese term "芭比Q了" sounds similar to "barbeque," but actually means "I messed up." Have you ever wondered where this popular phrase comes from and what it means? Check out how a Salvadoran like Monica DePaul uses it.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.