'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 6: 老板 (lao ban)
Language is the road map of a culture.
In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.
For Fabian Lemuel Pillay, a South African expat with a limited Chinese vocabulary, the term "老板" is a helpful expression to initiate friendly conversation and to foster closer relationships with his Chinese friends.
