Step into the artistic world of Vincent van Gogh with latest light and shadow exhibition

An exhibition showcasing Vincent van Gogh's artwork using light and shadow has been launched in Shanghai.

An exhibition showcasing Vincent van Gogh's artwork using light and shadow has been launched in Shanghai.

A total of 149 works from this famous artist, including the renowned "Starry Night Over the Rhône" and the "Sunflowers" series, are presented by digital media.

This is the first time for this exhibition to be held in China.

Exhibition info:

Date: April 2-July 9, 10am-6pm

Venue: Meet You Museum

Address: Bldg 3, 210 Wenshui Rd, Jing'an District

静安区汶水路210号3幢