A celebration of 'king of flowers' at Liuhe Pagoda Peony Festival

Hangzhou's Liuhe Pagoda celebrates its annual peony festival, with the flower in full bloom for the spring season. A range of colors are on display, with a number of rare species.

The Liuhe Pagoda is now ablaze with peony blossoms, predicted to last through April 15. Viewing peony, or mudan (牡丹) in Chinese, has been a tradition for locals since the Wuyue Kingdom Period (AD 907-978).

Hangzhou government initiated the Liuhe Pagoda Peony Festival in 2008, which has since developed into an extravaganza of horticulture.

If the climate is too warm during the growing season it could kill the flower buds, and the wet climate in Hangzhou often makes the annual peony festival unpredictable. Luckily, this year, the flowers will be in full bloom around this Saturday.

Ti Gong

Peonies are bushes that generally grow slowly. The flowers only come to life briefly, and are fragile under conditions such as wind, rain and high temperatures, so the festival normally only lasts for about three weeks.

The flower's size is its most alluring feature, as it usually ranges from 15 to 30 centimeters across. The ornate flowers become wanghong (Internet famous) every spring, as people flock there to take pictures and post on social media.

In addition to common pink, white and red, rare species such as black, purple and blue are also in full bloom, covering an area of 4,500 square meters. The dark purple varieties, including Heibao (黑豹), Heiniu (黑妞), Heifuren (黑夫人) and Saimolian (赛墨莲) are very popular during the festival.

This year, organizers have introduced 10 new varieties of Ziban (紫斑), known for the obvious black, purple and brown-red spots at the base of petals, of which the diameter could reach 18-25 centimeters. Ziban peony is native to northwest China's Gansu Province, resistant to drought and frost, and tolerant to salty soil.

Although China hasn't chosen it as the national flower, peony has been among the longest-used flowers and one of the national emblems in China. As a reflection of its significant status in Chinese culture, it is regarded as the "king of flowers" and often symbolizes honor, wealth and aristocracy, as well as love, affection and feminine beauty.

Throughout Chinese history, it has been frequently portrayed in art. Whether in ink-wash paintings, sculptures or furniture, peony is a favorite of craftspeople and artisans for its ornate petals. There is even an idiom depicting the flower as 国色天香 – literally meaning "national beauty and heavenly fragrance" in Chinese.

Ti Gong

Peonies have been used and cultivated in China since early times, and became particularly popular during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) when they were grown in the imperial gardens. In the 10th century the cultivation of the flower spread to Hangzhou.

During the Wuyue Kingdom, the royal court began to cultivate peony in the imperial garden, which was set up at the present-day Liuhe Pagoda.

According to archives, peony plantations were in their heyday during the Song Dynasty (960-1279). When Hangzhou was made the capital of Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), it held flower-themed events to celebrate the traditional Huazhao Festival.

Falling on the 12th day of the second lunar month, the festival is held in celebration of the flower goddess' birthday. Ancient people would go on family outings to enjoy the blossoms as a way of celebrating the most vibrant day of the year. And blooming peony flowers at the Liuhe Pagoda were a highlight of the annual flower extravaganza.

In addition to the blossoms, visitors can climb the Liuhe Pagoda at the bank of the Qiantang River which is thought to be one of the world's largest tidal bores. As the tide rushes into the mouth of the river from Hangzhou Bay, waves can rise as high as 9 meters.

During the Wuyue Kingdom period, Emperor Qianliu presided over the pagoda's construction, which was expected to "calm" the tidal bores. The wood-and-brick pagoda's name literally means "six harmonies" in Chinese.

Ti Gong

Liuhe Pagoda

Opening hours: 7am-5:30pm

Address: 16 Zhijiang Rd

之江路16号

Transportation: Shuicheng Bridge Station of Metro Line 4