'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 28: 还可以 (Hai Ke Yi)

Valentin, a wine merchant from Argentina, introduces a popular Chinese phrase which contains multiple meanings stemming from the high-context nature of Chinese language.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Valentin, a wine merchant from Argentina, introduces a popular Chinese phrase which contains multiple meanings stemming from the high-context nature of Chinese language and culture. Check out how Valentine interprets this phrase in different context!

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.