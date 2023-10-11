Outdoor exhibits are the highlight of this year's SUSAS

SUSAS returns this year with the theme "METro-BIOSIS" to promote the development of a 5-kilometer stretch of riverfront from Longyao Road to the Dianpu River.

The outdoor artworks are undeniably the highlights of the 2023 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS).

The SUSAS was launched in 2015 on the West Bund waterfront and has helped to transform the riverbank, which was once dominated by industry and buildings, into a magnet of art galleries and museums.

The term "METro-BIOSIS" is derived from the term "metabiosis," which describes the organic coexistence and symbiotic relationships that occur within the biological world. It attempts to highlight Shanghai's ecological development concepts and technological methods, presenting the city as one in which "humans and nature coexist."

More than 30 outdoor artworks exploring the idea of "coexistence" in future urban design are on display along the riverbank.

These outdoor exhibits combine new achievements in architecture, landscape, public art, and other sectors, providing visitors with a unique visual experience. A city walk along the riverside could reveal unexpected surprises, such as "The Bathers."

The work of the French artist pair Cledat & Petitpierre examines the various stages of the body between sculpture and ordinary life through a range of whimsical forms. The artists created "activated sculpture," in which the body is constantly mobilized, altered, and acted upon. Through performance, the huge "Bathers" recreate an imagined coastal scene. Their world is reduced to two sea-blue towels and a ball as yellow as the sun. The work demonstrates a state of idleness, affection for one another, and concern for the environment.

Tango's "Phonograph" is another outstanding piece. It depicts a white cat closing its eyes and listening to music. This is also the first time the artist has created a three-dimensional piece of the cat. Passersby may enjoy the unique experience of the intimidating installation.