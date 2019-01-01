'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 32: 步步惊心 (Bu Bu Jing Xin)

The title of the popular Chinese TV series "步步惊心" is derived from a Chinese idiom, and Eliza from Indonesia has her unique understanding of its application to daily life.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Chinese TV series "步步惊心" (Walking on Thin Ice), which was once popular in China, has also attracted many overseas viewers, including Eliza from Indonesia. As a lover of Chinese culture, she says the drama not only has engaging stories but is also full of life philosophy. For instance, the title "步步惊心" is derived from a Chinese idiom, and Eliza has her unique understanding of its application to daily life.

