'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 34: 小洞不补,大洞吃苦 (Xiao Dong Bu Bu, Da Dong Chi Ku)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

There are a lot of interesting and philosophical Shanghainese sayings, such as "小洞不补,大洞吃苦." This saying means that if you neglect small issues, they can escalate into bigger problems that can cause a lot of trouble for you later. Maya and Anton will share their personal insights on this saying today.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.