500 years of European art masterpieces go on display

Visitors to Meet You Museum are taken on a journey from the hub of art revolutions in Italy to the rest of Europe with work from artists including Titian, Botticelli and Rembrandt.

Ti Gong

Spanning 500 years, nearly 60 European art masterpieces are now on display in Shanghai.

"Meet Titian and Renaissance: Masterpieces of European Art in 500 Years," on view at the Meet You Museum, takes visitors on a journey from Italy, the hub of art revolutions in Europe, to the rest of Europe between the 13th and the 18th centuries.

It showcases 59 paintings by 47 masters, including a Titian, Raphael, Rubens, Botticelli, Giorgione, Van Dyck, Duccio and Rembrandt.

Styles vary from Byzantinism, Gothic and Baroque to Renaissance.

Ti Gong

Key exhibits include Titian's "Portrait of Ottavio Farnese," Botticelli's "Cupid Curing the Centaur," Giorgione's "Christ Carrying the Cross," and Raphael's "Suicide of Dido."

Arches, domes, columns and other features of Renaissance buildings are used in the interior to immerse visitors in a classical European vibe.

The exhibition will run through March 10, 2024.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through March 10, 2024

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.