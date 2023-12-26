Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai

An exhibition of ancient Egyptian treasures has 123 antiquities and artifacts, including mummies and stone tablets.

An exhibition of ancient Egyptian treasures has opened at Shanghai's Meet You Museum.

"Meet Ancient Egypt: Mummy, Life and Death in Ancient Egypt" uses 123 antiquities and artifacts from University of Aberdeen's Museums and Special Collections to transport viewers back 4,300 years.

The artifacts include mummies – two humans and five animals, including cats, eagles, and crocodiles – as well as coffins, canopic jars, "eye of Horus" and "scarab" amulets, "Book of the Dead" papyrus, pottery vessels, jewellery, and stone tablets.

Neil Curtis, head of Museums and Special Collections, said that the mummy was of a three- to four-year-old girl who died more than 2,000 years ago.

Though she died young, the painting on her coffin depicted her as an adult, illustrating the ancient Egyptian belief that people can attain their best age after death, he said.

A suspended upside-down pyramid and ancient Egyptian temple pillars provide immersive and interactive experiences.

The exhibition runs until March 10, 2024.

If you go:

Date: Through March 10, 2024

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.