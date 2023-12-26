Feature / Art & Culture

Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
An exhibition of ancient Egyptian treasures has 123 antiquities and artifacts, including mummies and stone tablets.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai
Ti Gong

An exhibition of ancient Egypt.

An exhibition of ancient Egyptian treasures has opened at Shanghai's Meet You Museum.

"Meet Ancient Egypt: Mummy, Life and Death in Ancient Egypt" uses 123 antiquities and artifacts from University of Aberdeen's Museums and Special Collections to transport viewers back 4,300 years.

The artifacts include mummies – two humans and five animals, including cats, eagles, and crocodiles – as well as coffins, canopic jars, "eye of Horus" and "scarab" amulets, "Book of the Dead" papyrus, pottery vessels, jewellery, and stone tablets.

Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The mummy of a little girl dating back to more than 2,000 years.

Neil Curtis, head of Museums and Special Collections, said that the mummy was of a three- to four-year-old girl who died more than 2,000 years ago.

Though she died young, the painting on her coffin depicted her as an adult, illustrating the ancient Egyptian belief that people can attain their best age after death, he said.

A suspended upside-down pyramid and ancient Egyptian temple pillars provide immersive and interactive experiences.

The exhibition runs until March 10, 2024.

Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A visitor checks pottery vessels in a pyramid-shaped cabinet with Egyptian temple-like decor.

If you go:

Date: Through March 10, 2024

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Ancient Egyptian treasures on show in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A cat mummy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     