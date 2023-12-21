Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition of Matisse curated by the artist at UCCA

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
'Matisse by Matisse' is the first comprehensive exhibition of the life and work of Henri Matisse (1869-1954), the 20th century Modernist master and inventor of Fauvism.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
Exhibition of Matisse curated by the artist at UCCA

"Two Young Women, The Yellow Dress and the Scottish Dress," Pompidou Center, Paris, National Museum of Modern Art Center for Industrial Creation Deposited at Musée Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis

"Matisse by Matisse," showing at UCCA Edge through February 18, 2024, is the first comprehensive exhibition of the life and work of Henri Matisse (1869-1954), the 20th century Modernist master and inventor of Fauvism.

A collaboration by the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art and the Musée Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis, the exhibition features more than 280 artworks as well as textiles and more from the artist's own collection.

It covers Matisse's entire career and the full range of his practice, encompassing mediums including oil painting, sculpture, ink drawings, prints, cut-outs, illustrations, and textiles.

The exhibition includes the artist's academic beginnings, pieces representative of his turn toward Fauvism, experiments leading to his invention of the paper cut-outs later in life, and works from the culmination of a lifetime of artistic exploration, and his design of the Vence Chapel.

Born on December 31, 1869, in Le Cateau-Cambrésis, northern France, Matisse came from a textile family that had been in the business for over 300 years.

Two years before his death, the artist bequeathed the most prized works from his own collection to his hometown, establishing the core of the collection of Musée Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis.

He took care in choosing the pieces and was involved in the design of the original gallery spaces, down to the details of the display of each artwork.

The title "Matisse by Matisse" was inspired by his high level of involvement, emphasizing Matisse's role as curator.

Exhibition of Matisse curated by the artist at UCCA

"Window in Tahiti or Tahiti II", Donation of the artist, 1952, Musée Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis

Exhibition of Matisse curated by the artist at UCCA

"Tapestry The Woman with Lute," Donation of Henri Matisse, 1952, Musée Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis

The exhibition is divided into eleven sections, following the chronology of the artist's life and career.

"Voyage to Tahiti" is one of the highlights. It examines the impact that Matisse's 1930 trip to French Polynesia had on his practice. At a crossroads and facing illness as he reached the age of 60, Matisse decided to throw himself into a new challenge, traveling to Tahiti to search for new forms of light. He would slowly digest the insights gleaned in the Pacific over the next few years, eventually producing groundbreaking works such as "Window in Tahiti," "Oceania," and "The Sky."

Taking inspiration from his works, each exhibition room is specially designed with the roofs and wall decorations in the shape of colorful paper cut-outs, creating a unique visual experience for the viewers.

The exhibition also features a special section exploring the influence of Matisse and Fauvism on the modern art movement that emerged in China between the 1920s and 1940s. Through archival materials and works by major artists including Sanyu (1900-1966), Liu Haisu (1896-1994), and Guan Liang (1900-1986), the section traces the transmission of Matisse's art from France to China. Dusting off a forgotten corner of the "prehistory" of Chinese contemporary art, the section reveals how Matisse inspired Chinese artists to create revolutionary new works.

Date: Through February 18 , 10am–7pm

Venue: UCCA Edge

Address: 2/F, 88 Xizang Rd N.

Admission: 108-238 yuan (US$15.12-33.32) (search UCCA in WeChat mini program to buy tickets)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Fauvism
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     