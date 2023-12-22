﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Opera characters celebrate diplomatic relations with Thailand

Artist Zhu Gang says his exhibition in Bangkok combines traditional Chinese painting with opera, embodying opera's core values such as honor, loyalty, love, and moral integrity.
Characters from "Farewell to My Concubine."

Chinese painter Zhu Gang’s Opera Characters exhibition recently opened at the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok, Thailand, marking the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The event was attended by former Thai Prime Minister Somchai, who emphasized the exhibition's role in enhancing Thai people's understanding of Chinese traditional culture through Zhu’s paintings.

The exhibition showcases Zhu’s unique artistic charm, combining traditional Chinese painting with opera, embodying core values such as honor, loyalty, love, and moral integrity prevalent in Chinese opera narratives.

"Chinese and Thai dramas share many similarities, as do the traditional painting techniques,” Zhu said during the opening ceremony. “My artworks combine two quintessential elements of Chinese culture — ink painting and opera, and what I’m trying to do is to convey the most fundamental values and ideal visions to the general public.”

With a 40-year journey in opera painting, Zhu started as an art designer and editor at Shanghai Audiovisual Press. His groundbreaking approach in cassette cover designs using traditional Chinese brushwork instead of celebrity photos, as seen in his work for the Yueju Opera "A Dream of Red Mansions," marked a shift in his career.

Zhu's proximity to the Shanghai Kunqu Opera House influenced his art significantly. He captured the essence of opera performances, focusing on keen observation and artistic interpretation rather than replicating stage photos. His works, such as “Zhaojun Chusai” and “Cang Zhou,” exhibit a blend of realism and artistic freedom, with meticulous detail and dynamic perspectives.

Zhu's style diverges from the freehand approach. Instead, he combines realistic portrayal with freehand methods, using meticulous lines, varied colors, and a mix of wet and dry ink to create dynamic and emotionally resonant scenes. A notable example is “Farewell to My Concubine,” where the character Yu Ji’s sorrowful expression is realistically captured, contrasted with the freehand brushwork of her flowing hair.

Beyond his paintings, Zhu's passion for opera extends to making connections with performers, offering insights into their characters, and even painting their real-life portraits.

A character in "Peony Pavilion" painted by Zhu Gang.

Zhu Gang's depiction of the Monkey King.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
