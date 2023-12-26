'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 43: 千里之行 始于足下 (Qian Li Zhi Xing Shi Yu Zu Xia)

Luba, a sinologist from Moscow, often use this Chinese saying to motivate herself in life. It is from the famous Chinese philosophical book "The Tao Te Ching" written by Lao Tzu.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Luba, a sinologist from Moscow, often uses the Chinese saying "千里之行,始于足下" to motivate herself in life. She learned this phrase from her Chinese teacher at university, and it is from the famous Chinese philosophical book "The Tao Te Ching" written by Lao Tzu.



It means that a thousand miles away begins with a single step. She has seen how the logic of this phrase works in many people. For example, her mother started learning how to play the saxophone when she was already fifty years old, with practically no musical experience. Ten years later, she can play relatively complex pieces independently.

