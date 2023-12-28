An album of Tou-Se-We works is a highlight of the display, a vivid reflection of cultural exchanges between East and West and once promoted the spreading of intaglio printmaking.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Intaglio Printmaking Exhibition raised its curtain in Xuhui District on Thursday, presenting a visual feast to visitors and offering a glimpse into haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

The exhibition, in its 7th version, features 64 works from six artists including Yang Yue, executive director and researcher of the printmaking committee of China National Academy of Painting, and Wang Lianmin, professor of Fine Arts Academy of Northeast Normal University.

Ti Gong

Xuhui is known as one of the roots of "haipai culture" and the name Xujiahui originated from Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi, known as the first Chinese to drive cultural exchanges between East and West.

An album of Tou-Se-We printmaking works is a highlight of the display, which is a vivid reflection of cultural exchanges between the East and West and once promoted the spreading of intaglio printmaking techniques in China.

Tou-Se-We Museum in Xuhui District keeps alive a slice of the city's heritage, displaying unique multicultural items. The name of the museum comes from Shanghai dialect.

The exhibition marks the start of the Shanghai Printmaking Exhibition Season.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Venue: Xuhui Art Museum 徐汇艺术馆

Address: 1413 Huaihai Rd M, Xuhui District 徐汇区淮海中路1413号

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, through March 24



Admission: Free