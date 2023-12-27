Qingpu presents 'Tales from Teens' and other stories

District unveils programs aimed at helping people develop a better understanding of the district and make it a better place for everyone from young people to the elderly.

From teenagers talking about Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) culture and their hometown to heart-touching stories of common workers around us, Qingpu District is encouraging people to tell their own stories of the district.

These are some of the 10 online programs unveiled on Wednesday to help people develop a better understanding of the district and make it a better place to live and work.

"Jinze Tales from Teens" focuses on the Jiangnan culture in the water town of Jinze.

It encourages teenagers to share their impressions of the ancient town as well as its history and culture, and its changes over the past decades via varied means such as speeches and poetry. It also showcases the picturesque scenery of the water town.

"Jinze is not only a poetic and tranquil historical town, its vigorous side has also been attracting top enterprises from home and abroad, making it a cradle for youngsters to fulfill their dreams," said Sun Peiyu, a speaker.

In Liantang Town, 13 classes on topics such as the prevention of cyberspace bullying, protection of personal information and advanced Internet technologies have been held at local schools under an "E-class" program this year.

Lectures teaching elderly citizens how to make payments via smartphones and identify cyberspace frauds are also delivered, helping bridge the "digital barrier" of senior citizens.

The program of the general trade union of Qingpu puts the spotlight on workers such as sanitation workers and architects with 12 episodes of their stories screened. They can be viewed on the WeChat accounts of the union and related authorities.