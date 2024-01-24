Top 10 2023 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang: Part I

Shanghai Daily is introducing the top 10 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang in two parts over two weeks, to see what makes these findings stand out from the other finalists.

The top 10 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang were unveiled in Hangzhou on January 21, following a rigorous debate among professionals, experts and project leaders. Shanghai Daily will be showcasing the significant discoveries in two parts. Let's look at what makes these findings stand out from the other finalists.

Chenwang Relic Site in Fenghua District, Ningbo

宁波奉化陈王遗址

This relic site spans the tributaries of Fenghua River, covering an area of 7,800 square meters. Last year, the local archeological department collaborated with Nanjing University and Renmin University of China, unearthing around 2,500 square meters with fruitful findings.



About 600 pieces of artifacts were unearthed from 77 pits, ranging from the Neolithic Period to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). The antiquities from the Hemudu Neolithic Period dominate the findings, including carbonized wooden fences, clay-piled platforms, graves and primitive pottery.

Different layers of land testify this area has been a constant settlement along the lower reaches of Fenghua River. It provides an abundance of materials to learn about the lifestyles and burial rituals throughout millennia.

Shenjiafan Relic Site in Tonglu County, Hangzhou

杭州桐庐沈家畈遗址

Ancient people often dwelled along rivers, and the ancestors of the Liangzhu Civilization were no exception. Liangzhu relic sites are scattered across the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Its core area, in Hangzhou’s Yuhang District, has been under excavation for more than 80 years.



During recent decades, more and more Neolithic relic sites believed to be parts of the Liangzhu Civilization have been found in the area. Last year, a new site was discovered at the confluence of the Qianxi and Fenshui rivers in Tonglu County.

Over 37,000 pieces of prehistory antiquities were found. The centerpieces are a large number of primitive stone tools of different shapes. They are evidence that our Liangzhu ancestors had already formed an entire chain of stone tool production, which fills the knowledge gap in the archeology study of Yangtze Delta.

Relic Site in Yuyao NO.1 Experimental Primary School

余姚第一实验小学遗址

Artifacts dating to the Three Kingdoms (AD 220-280) and the Southern and Northern Dynasty(AD 420-589) were unearthed from the school’s playground. Archeologists found amounts of acorns from pits, which proved the nuts were a common staple along with rice and wheat for locals in that period.



Ancient wells and coins were highlights among the discoveries. Archeologists found piles of pottery and coins stacked inside the wells, but do not know why. It may be attributed to the social turbulence that happened in the year of AD 523. Perhaps fugitives chose to bury the coins instead of carrying them on the run.

According to the archives, the primary school was built on the previous layout of the ancient Yuyao Academy, the royal school during the Song (960-1279) through to Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Therefore, fragments of tiles and paved stones of that period were also found under the playground.

Graves in Qinglong Village, Anji County

安吉青龙村墓葬群

In the village, the Zhejiang Institute of Archeology and the Anji County Museum have excavated 51 graves and 300 burial objects ranging from the Han (206 BC-AD 220) to the Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties.



These graves were built with tiles carved with mythical creature patterns and Chinese characters. The grave structure was designed with a dome and ditches. They provide historians with materials to learn about the burial etiquette and grave construction of that period.

A copper rectangle seal engraved with the Chinese character 乡 (xiang), the basic unit of administrative management in ancient China, was found in a grave. Professionals believe it could help in researching the administrative management system of the late Han Dynasty.

Zhang’an Ancient Prefecture in Taizhou

台州章安故城

Dating back to the Three Kingdoms Period, the then court set up this ancient prefecture in modern-day Taizhou city. However, the prefecture was abandoned throughout successive dynasties.



Last year, professionals found tons of building materials and foundations dating from that period, which have further verified the existence of the ancient prefecture recorded in historical documents.