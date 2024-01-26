Top 10 2023 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang: Part II

The top 10 archaeological findings in Zhejiang Province were revealed in Hangzhou after intense deliberation among professionals, specialists and project directors.

The top 10 archeological findings in Zhejiang Province were revealed in Hangzhou on January 21. Shanghai Daily features the noteworthy discoveries in two parts. Wu Huixin reports on what distinguishes these discoveries from the other excavations.

Shabu Kiln Relic Site in Huangyan County

黄岩沙埠窑遗址

When the excavation, which lasted five years, was completed last year, archeologists sifted through the artifacts and revealed the research results.



Shabu Kiln was one of the primary kilns producing celadons. The discovered porcelains and fragments are regarded as the best of the Song Dynasty (960–1279) period.

Muted colors and quiet simplicity are the principal characteristics of excavated ceramics, as the royal court placed great value on the humanities and art, which were typically minimalist.

The unearthed porcelains also show that the Shabu Kiln served as a hub for cultural exchange. Except for common celadon, the Yaozhou and Ding kilns from northern China were also discovered. A considerable quantity of celadons were shipped outside during that time, boosting trade between China and other countries.

Celadon ceramics represent Song Dynasty culture. Zhejiang Province, the political and commercial hub and the birthplace of the Celadon industries at that time, was littered with porcelain kilns and fires.

Now, the Shabu Kiln provides plenty of materials for professionals to study about Zhejiang's lengthy history of celadon production.

Huzhou Pishan Relic Site

湖州毘山遗址

The relic site, which covers 100 hectares, was discovered in 1957 on the boundary of Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces. However, it wasn't until 2014 that the archeological excavation began. Last year, the Zhejiang Institute of Archeology made a significant discovery.



According to recent finds, Pishan encompasses the late Neolithic Period, the Xia (c. 21st century to 16th century BC), and Shang (c. 16th century to 11th century BC) dynasties. Archeologists found a 3,400-square-meter ceremonial platform last year, which is considered to be the earliest of its kind discovered in South China at the time.

Aspects of the ancient Yue culture are still present in Zhejiang. Pishan supplies archeologists with insights into how the Yue people lived throughout history.

Dushan Western Zhou Dynasty Tombs in Yunhe County

云和独山西周土墩墓群

The burial artifacts discovered in the 38 tombs demonstrate the owners' greater socioeconomic position when compared to equivalents discovered elsewhere in the county.



Burial artifacts include bronze vessels and rudimentary porcelains, like in other upper-class tombs from the Western Zhou Dynasty (c. 11th century–770 BC), demonstrating the emergence of hierarchy during this period. The highlight of the antiques is a metal spear with etched patterns. Other bronze weapons include knives, swords, arrowheads and dagger axes.

Shuomen Ancient Port in Wenzhou

温州朔门古港遗址

More than 4 tons of porcelain fragments and 1,400 antiquities were excavated from the relic sites, demonstrating the richness of the ancient port from the 10th century to the 20th century. The excavation proves Wenzhou's millennia-long history and provides a vivid example of an ancient port building.



Shaoxing Tingshan Hill Relic Sites

绍兴亭山遗址群

Around Shaoxing's Tingshan Hill, about 10 relic sites from the Zhou Dynasty (c. 11th century to 221 BC) were excavated.



A plethora of bronze vessels discovered there promote archeological work on the Yue civilization, as historians believe Tingshan was the center of the old Yue Kingdom.

Modern-day Zhejiang Province evolved from the ancient Yue Kingdom, which dates back thousands of years.

For many years, bronze vessels were considered the epitome of Yue culture since they served as ritual utensils. Bronze reached its apex during the Zhou Dynasty as a symbol of sovereignty.

Utensils found at these locations include water and wine vessels, food containers, musical instruments, and weaponry. Ritual artifacts are particularly important since the dynasty built a sophisticated rite system for honoring the heavens and deities.

Except for bronze, various primitive porcelains were discovered there.

The majority of early porcelains had simple, plain designs and were used mostly as containers. Because of immature fire procedures, the glazed layer was too thin to provide a translucent, smooth finish.