Jiading welcomes visitors to the Year of the Dragon

Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
Traditional performances, cultural heritage items, handcrafts and experiences are on offer to residents and visitors at Jiading District.
Ti Gong

Children are attracted by traditional craft at Life Hub@Anting.

Ti Gong

Life Hub@Anting has a festive flavor.

Ti Gong

A lantern landscape glows at Shanghai Guyi Garden.

From a dazzling lantern show to a colorful intangible cultural heritage bazaar, Jiading District has prepared a variety of activities with traditional a Chinese festive flavor to wow visitors from home and abroad and residents to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in the city.

Riddle guessing

At the Confucian Temple, traditional riddle guessing and blessing activities will be held, and people are invited to appreciate an exhibition related to the Year of the Dragon and write the character 福 (fu), symbolizing blessings and good fortune, for the New Year.

Date: Through February 28

Venue: Confucian Temple 嘉定孔庙

Address: 183 Nanda Street

嘉定区南大街183号

Ti Gong

Life Hub@Anting draws a crowd of visitors.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Guyi Garden is illuminated by lanterns.

Lantern show

The iconic Nanxiang Ancient Street will hang colorful Kongming lanterns (small hot-air paper balloons) and lanterns showing Chinese poems. It will also be spruced up with dragon-shaped landscape lanterns and Koi, or jinli, lanterns, bearing people's best wishes for the New Year.

There will be a New Year bazaar, pop-up guofeng (China-chic) performances and plum flower exhibition.

Date: February 8 - 25

Venue: Nanxiang Ancient Street 南翔老街

Paper-cut exhibition

At Life Hub@Anting, a shopping mall in the district, exquisite paper-cut works by acclaimed paper-cut artist Wang Jianzhong will be showcased. The exhibits bear elements of the Chinese dragon to mark the Year of the Dragon and take the art form of cuju (an old Chinese football), encouraging a positive and upward attitude in the New Year. There will also be dragon and lion dance performances.

Date: through February 25

Venue: Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S. 上海市嘉定区墨玉南路1055号

Garden party

A grand garden party will present a unique experience for visitors to Shanghai Guyi Garden. Themed on China's 12 huashen (flower goddess), the Jiangnan-style garden will display various colorful lanterns and showcase traditional customs related to the Spring Festival. There will be folk culture performance and experiences of intangible cultural heritage.

Date: through February 25

Venue: Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古漪园

Address: 218 Huyi Highway 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Guyi Garden
