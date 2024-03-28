Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition shows kindergarten kids' perceptions of the 'loong'

Wang Haoling
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
What does a Loong look like in a kid's heart? An exhibition called 'Inheritors of Loong' created by a group of kindergarten kids is showing in Xuhui District.
This year is the the Year of the Loong. The loong is a divine object imagined by our ancestors, which is a combination of the shapes of several animals and is embellished with imagination.

What does a loong look like in a child's heart? A special exhibition called "Inheritors of Loong" is showing in Xuhui District. The creators are kindergarten children from around the world, including the United States, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and more.

Exhibition shows kindergarten kids' perceptions of the 'loong'
Wang Haoling

The exhibition showcases nearly 200 works, including paintings and handicrafts, created by children from the senior class of Wunan Kindergarten in Xuhui District, Shanghai.

The children expressed their respect for the loong in their own way, and each piece expresses the children's unique understanding and innovative expression of the Chinese loong culture.

Gong Min, the kindergarten principal, said that the kindergarten would continue to take its responsibility to inherit the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation.

The organizer of this exhibition, Wunan Kindergarten, is a public foreign-related kindergarten where over 600 Chinese and foreign children from over 40 countries play and learn together.

Date: Through April 19 (closed on Mondays), 10-11:30am and 1-4pm

Venue: Urban Light Public Art Space

Address: 578 Yongjia Rd 永嘉路578号

Addmission: Free

Xuhui
Special Reports
Follow Us

