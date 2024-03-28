Feature / Art & Culture

New museum aims to promote TCM to the world

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
Launch at the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai highlights new trend of a combination of TCM, health and tourism catering to the diversified and personalized demand of the public.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
New museum aims to promote TCM to the world
Ti Gong

The Xinchang Haipai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum

The Xinchang Haipai (Shanghai-style) Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum was launched during the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry, establishing a platform to promote TCM to the world.

The museum in Xinchang Ancient Town in the Pudong New Area has begun trial operations, enabling people to learn and experience the unique glamour of TCM.

It was launched during the expo's Shanghai health tourism forum, which discussed the close connection between health and tourism.

The combination of TCM, health and tourism has become a new trend, catering to the diversified and personalized demand of the public, experts noted.

The museum located in the town with a history of nearly 1,300 years showcases the history and academic achievements of Shanghai Literature Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Precious exhibits such as fans painted by traditional Chinese medicine specialist and educator Lu Yuanlei and a table tennis competition trophy of an early medical school are on display.

A number of activities, including TCM cultural exchanges, exhibitions, lectures and interactive experiences, will be held at the museum to promote haipai TCM culture, the forum heard.

It aims to establish a platform to promote TCM culture to the world, said Zhang Ruidong, head of the museum.

New museum aims to promote TCM to the world
Ti Gong

The museum aims to become a platform to promote TCM culture to the world

If you go:

Venue: Xinchang Haipai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum 新场海派中医文化馆

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, closed on Monday

Address: 283 Xinchang Avenue, Xinchang Town 新场镇新场大街283号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     