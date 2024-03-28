New museum aims to promote TCM to the world

Launch at the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai highlights new trend of a combination of TCM, health and tourism catering to the diversified and personalized demand of the public.

Ti Gong

The Xinchang Haipai (Shanghai-style) Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum was launched during the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry, establishing a platform to promote TCM to the world.

The museum in Xinchang Ancient Town in the Pudong New Area has begun trial operations, enabling people to learn and experience the unique glamour of TCM.

It was launched during the expo's Shanghai health tourism forum, which discussed the close connection between health and tourism.

The combination of TCM, health and tourism has become a new trend, catering to the diversified and personalized demand of the public, experts noted.

The museum located in the town with a history of nearly 1,300 years showcases the history and academic achievements of Shanghai Literature Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Precious exhibits such as fans painted by traditional Chinese medicine specialist and educator Lu Yuanlei and a table tennis competition trophy of an early medical school are on display.

A number of activities, including TCM cultural exchanges, exhibitions, lectures and interactive experiences, will be held at the museum to promote haipai TCM culture, the forum heard.

It aims to establish a platform to promote TCM culture to the world, said Zhang Ruidong, head of the museum.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Venue: Xinchang Haipai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum 新场海派中医文化馆

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, closed on Monday

Address: 283 Xinchang Avenue, Xinchang Town 新场镇新场大街283号

Admission: Free