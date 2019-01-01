﻿
First, learn how to use the brush in calligraphy

  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-29
The first step in Chinese calligraphy is brush use. The smooth hair and elegant handle of this elegant tool are your path to beautiful writing.
Directed by Tan Weiyun. Shot by Tan Weiyun.

Welcome to the essential steps of Chinese calligraphy.

In this video, we will learn how to correctly prepare and utilize a fresh calligraphy brush. This essential tool, with its silky hair and elegant handle, is your gateway to the art of beautiful writing.

Whether you're a beginner looking to make your first stroke or a seasoned artist brushing up on the basics, knowing how to prepare your brush is essential.

Let's begin this journey together, starting with the first step: "awakening" your brush.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
