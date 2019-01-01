First, learn how to use the brush in calligraphy
Welcome to the essential steps of Chinese calligraphy.
In this video, we will learn how to correctly prepare and utilize a fresh calligraphy brush. This essential tool, with its silky hair and elegant handle, is your gateway to the art of beautiful writing.
Whether you're a beginner looking to make your first stroke or a seasoned artist brushing up on the basics, knowing how to prepare your brush is essential.
Let's begin this journey together, starting with the first step: "awakening" your brush.