Unique works of sculpture shown for first time

'Spirit of Anatta – Duo Exhibition of Sculpture Works by Yang Dongbai and Shi Jinsong' is showing at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through June 23.

"Spirit of Anatta – Duo Exhibition of Sculpture Works by Yang Dongbai and Shi Jinsong" is showing at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through June 23.

As one of the most important sculpture exhibitions held in town this year, the show features nearly 30 pieces of sculpture created by Yang and Shi, two representatives of China's contemporary sculpture scene.

"The life experience of Yang and Shi exactly coincides with the period when Chinese society and culture changed dramatically," said Zhang Lixing, academic adviser of the exhibition.

"The changes they experienced, the ideological trends they participated in and the styles they display may exceed everything that artists in any period in Chinese history could experience."

It is the first time that "The Tranquility of the Empty Mountain" and "Structure" series created by the two veteran sculptors have been on public view. All the works are inspired by the artists' understandings of traditional Chinese culture and philosophy.

As a visual dialogue between Yang and Shi, the exhibition spaces are purposely divided into two differently hued backdrops, one white and the other black.

Born in 1959, Shanghai artist Yang grew up in an artistic family.

He furthered his studies in Japan in the 1990s, obtaining his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Tokyo University of the Arts.

Through constant fusion and innovation of sculptural materials, Yang developed his own unique artistic style.

He embodies his concept of "govern by doing nothing that goes against nature" in his series of "The Tranquility of the Empty Mountain."

The abstract modeling of landscapes and figures, the uncontrollable inflation of metal materials plus the free flow of water-based paint on the work all reflect the artist's deep understanding and visual interpretation of the philosophical spirit of "The Unity of Heaven, Earth, and Humankind."

Shi from Hubei Province, is considered a "new-generation" artist.



Born in 1969, Shi not only participated in China's "85th New Wave" art movement, but is also a leading figure in contemporary sculpture.

The materials used in his works are usually things commonly seen in our everyday life, such as old roots, broken Buddha statues, old furniture, electrical appliances, toys, and books.

However, after being trimmed, re-assembled, pieced together, and modelled, they turn into signs and symbols, evoking the viewers to explore the stories and meanings behind what they see.

For example, Shi's "Structure" consists of twisting lengths of old tree roots.



Shi skilfully combines traditional elements with modern design to present a visual structure of social diversity and complexity.

Visitors can also use flashlights available on site to focus on the details of the work and find the subtle changes imparted by light and shadow.









Exhibition Info

Date: Through June 23 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm



Admission: Free (no entry after 5:30pm)

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd E1