Feature / Art & Culture

Longquan's swords and swordsmiths remain sharp after millennia

  14:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Superb sword-forging techniques have been handed down to modern days and the craft developed into an intangible cultural heritage in Longquan County, in middle Zhejiang Province.
With the increase of firearms use in modern warfare, swords are no longer the weapon of choice on the battlefield. However, superb sword-forging techniques have been handed down to modern days and the craft developed into an intangible cultural heritage in Longquan County, in middle Zhejiang Province.

To better protect the millennia-old craftsmanship, the Zhejiang Museum has established a platform in tandem with Longquan County, showcasing the swords produced by contemporary artists using their unparalleled skills every year.

Thirty-four swords patterned with dragon motifs are on show at the Gushan Pavilion of Zhejiang Museum through May 26. Visitors can observe how well contemporary craftspeople have inherited the age-old workmanship and quality, adding in innovation with present-day aesthetics.

The sword typifies ancient Chinese weapons by virtue of its sharpness and durability. According to historic archives, Ou Yezi was believed the creator of the Longquan sword and made the county the production center during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). At that time, ancient kingdoms used swords as their main weapons in battle and thus encouraged smiths to forge sharp and enduring weaponry.

Zhou Qiang's Tianlong sword is well-ornamented.

Even today, Longquan County is dotted with workshops and is known to be home to the top swordsmiths in the country. Visitors often buy an ornate sword as a souvenir, as they are believed to ward off evil.

Ancient craftsmen made different styles of swords throughout history. As the exhibition shows, common varieties include the Tianlong (天龙, heavenly dragon), Jiulong (九龙, nine dragons), and Cangqiong (苍穹, vast sky).

Today's craftsmen often imitate popular ancient styles, forging swords adorned with gilded gold and silver, engraved patterns and embedded gems. A Tianlong sword forged by Zhou Qiang is ornamented with auspicious cloudy patterns and dragon sculptures.

The making of a Longquan sword goes through a total of around 20 procedures that include tempering, forging, smoothing, carving, embedding and polishing, to ensure the swords boast four major traditional features – toughness, sharpness, strength and softness.

A Cangqiong sword made by Jiang Long

If you go

Date: Through May 26 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Gushan Pavilion, Zhejiang Museum

Address: 25 Gushan Rd

孤山路25号

