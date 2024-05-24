Exhibition of fan painting by China's modern masters

The exhibition at Shanghai Shifang Painting Institute features 88 fan paintings that reflect the achievements of these artists in the areas of painting and calligraphy.

Fan painting, a unique small and exquisite art form, has been highly recognized as a style of traditional Chinese painting.

An exhibition of fan paintings created by China’s modern masters was unveiled at the Shanghai Shifang Art Painting Institute on April 30.

The exhibition features 88 fan paintings created by a cluster of big names including Ren Bonian and Qi Baishi.

The works not only reflect the achievements of these artists in the areas of painting and calligraphy, but also impart the charm and depth of Chinese ink-wash art to the public.

“This is the first time for me to see paintings on fans, as I often find them on the rice paper,” said Mo, a calligraphy and painting enthusiast who came from Baoshan District just to appreciate the fan paintings.

”It is also a rare opportunity to view original works painted by so many heavyweight names. The composition on the fan is quite different from what is on the flat rice paper.”

“Apart from the superb painting technique, the artist also needs to be equipped with cultural cultivation and imagination, as he needs to conjure up a poetic and elegant atmosphere inside this limited fan shape,” said Ding Xiaofang, director at the museum. “Perhaps this is the charm of fan paintings.”

If you go:

Date: Through the end of May

Hours: 10am-5pm

Address: 260 Jiefang Street

解放街260号