Salon at Pearl Art Museum discusses flowers and life

Art salon "Rose Rose" at the Light Space at Shanghai Pearl Art Museum invited a writer and botanical garden director, among others, to talk about roses and love, nature and the city and share stories of flowers and life in nature.

Local writer Chen Danyan took "The Names of the Roses and the Healing of the Botanical Garden" as her topic.

A short film she directed, "The Names of Roses," was screened. It records the spiritual world and travel memories based on the names of the moonflowers in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.

"When a flower symbolizes a kind of feeling, a place, or a memory, it glorifies your memories. It is a little bit like the abstraction of poetry, extracting the symbolic elements of memory with colors, scents, and names, and filtering out the parts that you don't want to remember. In my eyes, the priority of a writer is to help readers enter their own inner worlds to gain their interpretations toward life," Chen said.

Yan Wei, director at Shanghai Botanical Garden, main venue of the 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, shared her views on "Rose of a Time."

"I wanted to recommend Shanghai Botanical Garden to the public as a 'rose.' I also hope these flower scenes would evoke more love and care from the viewers toward nature, as more natural scenes would support the sustainable development of a city."