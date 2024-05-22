﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Salon at Pearl Art Museum discusses flowers and life

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
Writer Chen Danyan shows a short film she directed that records the spiritual world and travel memories based on the names of moonflowers in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
Salon at Pearl Art Museum discusses flowers and life

Participants at a salon at Shanghai Pearl Art Museum shared their views on flowers and life.

Art salon "Rose Rose" at the Light Space at Shanghai Pearl Art Museum invited a writer and botanical garden director, among others, to talk about roses and love, nature and the city and share stories of flowers and life in nature.

Local writer Chen Danyan took "The Names of the Roses and the Healing of the Botanical Garden" as her topic.

A short film she directed, "The Names of Roses," was screened. It records the spiritual world and travel memories based on the names of the moonflowers in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Salon at Pearl Art Museum discusses flowers and life

A scene from Chen Danyan's short film "The Names of the Roses"

"When a flower symbolizes a kind of feeling, a place, or a memory, it glorifies your memories. It is a little bit like the abstraction of poetry, extracting the symbolic elements of memory with colors, scents, and names, and filtering out the parts that you don't want to remember. In my eyes, the priority of a writer is to help readers enter their own inner worlds to gain their interpretations toward life," Chen said.

Yan Wei, director at Shanghai Botanical Garden, main venue of the 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, shared her views on "Rose of a Time."

"I wanted to recommend Shanghai Botanical Garden to the public as a 'rose.' I also hope these flower scenes would evoke more love and care from the viewers toward nature, as more natural scenes would support the sustainable development of a city."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Botanical Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     