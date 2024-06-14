Discover the thrills of the Dragon Boat Festival in Zhoupu Town

From crafting sticky rice dumplings to the thrilling dragon boat races, experience the vibrant traditions of this unique celebration.

Join our reporter on an exciting journey through the Dragon Boat Festival in Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area! From crafting sticky rice dumplings to the thrilling dragon boat races, experience the vibrant traditions of this unique celebration.

The Dragon Boat Festival is the only traditional Chinese festival included by UNESCO on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The folk custom dragon boat racing will be featured as a demonstration sport at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Don't miss out on this fascinating cultural adventure!