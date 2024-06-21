'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 67: 为者常成,行者常至 (Wei Zhe Chang Cheng, Xing Zhe Chang Zhi)

The Chinese proverb, originating from the Spring and Autumn Period, has become an inspiration for Victoria Almeida-Tang, a Brazilian working in Shanghai, to pursue her dream.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

A Chinese proverb, originating from Yanzi during the Spring and Autumn Period, has become an inspiration for Victoria Almeida-Tang, a Brazilian working in Shanghai, to pursue her dream.

The expression means, "Those who are diligent usually achieve success in the end, and those who keep moving forward tirelessly are the ones that reach their final destination."

In 2023, President Xi Jinping used this old saying in his speech during Spring Festival, highlighting that to build a better and beautiful future needs continuous hard work.