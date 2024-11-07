Shanghai International Art Trade Week opens for business

The 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week officially opened on Thursday in Hall A of the West Bund Art Center, and will run until November 11.

Under the theme of "Global Art Field — Art Shanghai," the art trade week aims to upgrade sales through the integration of culture and tourism. During the week, more than 100 art activities will be held, including five key art fairs, art auctions, the Autumn Art Season, and the "Shanghai Dialogue Summit Forum."

This year's Shanghai International Art Trade Week gathers global high-quality art resources, presenting five key fairs: West Bund Art & Design, ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, The second YIT Online Arts and Design Fair, Shanghai Young Art Fair, and the Shanghai International Art Book Fair.

These fairs aim to attract global collectors, art buyers, and representatives of institutions, demonstrating Shanghai's important position in the international art market.

Among them, the 11th West Bund Art & Design has reached its grandest scale.

Covering six venues along the West Bund, the fair has attracted 170 galleries and organizations from 23 countries and regions. The 12th ART021 Contemporary Art Fair also brings together 125 galleries and special projects from 43 cities, with 24 galleries exhibiting for the first time.

The 10th Shanghai Youth Art Fair features 150 young artists' works and launched a special program to support the Chinese young curators for the first time.

Although the event runs for only five days in early November, the rest of the month is still packed with art events. A variety of activities will be available through "art+tourism, art+light, art+sports" including FISE Shanghai, while "Art Bund," "Art Suhe" and "Art Pudong" will showcase digital art, balcony art, outdoor concerts, light shows, and even a theater flash mob.

The "Little Red Book Shanghai Art Sharing Program" (小红书上海艺术共享计划) will deliver all the latest on exhibitions, performances, catering, shopping, fashion and tourism to locals and tourists.

Please find detailed information of West Bund Art & Design and ART021 via https://www.shine.cn/feature/art-culture/2411051324/ or the 10th Shanghai Youth Art Fair via https://www.shine.cn/feature/art-culture/2411064268/