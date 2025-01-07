Feature / Art & Culture

A family journey through the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair

﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie
  12:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
Join me and my daughter as we explore the magic of the 30th Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, a Shanghai tradition that lights up the Chinese New Year season.
﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie
  12:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Zhu Ying. Subtitles by Zhu Ying, Zhou Shengjie.

Join me and my daughter as we explore the magic of the 30th Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, a Shanghai tradition that lights up the Chinese New Year season. From colorful lanterns to intricate designs inspired by Chinese mythology, particularly from "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," Yuyuan Garden transforms into a glowing wonderland that bridges the past and present.

We stroll across the iconic Zigzag Bridge, marvel at dazzling jungle-themed displays, and uncover the stories behind the festival's highlights. My daughter and I share moments of joy and nostalgia, reflecting on the festival's enduring charm and its importance to local families.

In a special interview, I meet the creative mind behind this year's breathtaking designs to learn how tradition meets innovation in these luminous works of art.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     