A family journey through the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair

Join me and my daughter as we explore the magic of the 30th Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, a Shanghai tradition that lights up the Chinese New Year season. From colorful lanterns to intricate designs inspired by Chinese mythology, particularly from "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," Yuyuan Garden transforms into a glowing wonderland that bridges the past and present.

We stroll across the iconic Zigzag Bridge, marvel at dazzling jungle-themed displays, and uncover the stories behind the festival's highlights. My daughter and I share moments of joy and nostalgia, reflecting on the festival's enduring charm and its importance to local families.

In a special interview, I meet the creative mind behind this year's breathtaking designs to learn how tradition meets innovation in these luminous works of art.