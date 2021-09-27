Zhujiajiao seeks national top billing as renowned tourist spot

The Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, with a history of over 1,700 years, is on a fast track to being listed as a national-level 5A tourist attraction.

The watertown has rich tourism resources and is one of the four famous historic and cultural towns in Shanghai.

The scenic area has passed the landscape quality evaluation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and is on track for a national-level 5A tourist attraction designation.

Seizing the opportunity, the ancient town is upgrading its infrastructure and public services to improve the tourism experience.

The watertown has seen an increasing number of tourists each year. Its tourist numbers have exceeded seven million for four consecutive years.

There is one tourist service center in the south of the scenic area which is small with limited functions.

To improve convenience for tourists, another service center is being built at the scenic area's north entrance.

Construction is in full swing, and the main steel structure of the center has been completed. The construction process is expected to be complete this week.

"The service center will maintain the historical landscape of the water town. It not only provides basic services but also includes cultural and innovation products sales and mailing," said Shen Huifeng, who is in charge of the center construction.

With a total investment of 36.48 million yuan (US$5.64 million), the center will be equipped with intelligent management system and surveillance cameras and new parking lots.

Some streets in the town have been covered by more greenery and further beautified.

Construction of signs system covering 3.08 square kilometers has been finished, and 15 public toilets in the town have been expanded or upgraded. Lighting system has been upgraded as well.

Face-lift projects have been conducted at major blocks to incorporate cultural essence into the business environment and ancient architecture.

The water environment has been improved as well, with obstacles that pose potential safety hazards cleared and new bridge facilities built.

In future, a 4-kilometer-long cycling greenway will be built along the Dadian River with rest stops and landscape appreciation spots set up.

"Facilities at Dadian Lake, located in the main area of the ancient town, are under construction," said Yao Ye with the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Tourism Development Co Ltd.

"These efforts not only serve tourists but also provide better living facilities and services to the town's residents," said Yao.