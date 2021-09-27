﻿
Feature / District

Zhujiajiao seeks national top billing as renowned tourist spot

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
The Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, with a history of over 1,700 years, is on a fast track to being listed as a national-level 5A tourist attraction.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0

The Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, with a history of over 1,700 years, is on a fast track to being listed as a national-level 5A (top-grade) tourist attraction.

The watertown has rich tourism resources and is one of the four famous historic and cultural towns in Shanghai.

The scenic area has passed the landscape quality evaluation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and is on track for a national-level 5A tourist attraction designation.

Seizing the opportunity, the ancient town is upgrading its infrastructure and public services to improve the tourism experience.

The watertown has seen an increasing number of tourists each year. Its tourist numbers have exceeded seven million for four consecutive years.

There is one tourist service center in the south of the scenic area which is small with limited functions.

To improve convenience for tourists, another service center is being built at the scenic area's north entrance.

Construction is in full swing, and the main steel structure of the center has been completed. The construction process is expected to be complete this week.

"The service center will maintain the historical landscape of the water town. It not only provides basic services but also includes cultural and innovation products sales and mailing," said Shen Huifeng, who is in charge of the center construction.

With a total investment of 36.48 million yuan (US$5.64 million), the center will be equipped with intelligent management system and surveillance cameras and new parking lots.

Some streets in the town have been covered by more greenery and further beautified.

Construction of signs system covering 3.08 square kilometers has been finished, and 15 public toilets in the town have been expanded or upgraded. Lighting system has been upgraded as well.

Face-lift projects have been conducted at major blocks to incorporate cultural essence into the business environment and ancient architecture.

The water environment has been improved as well, with obstacles that pose potential safety hazards cleared and new bridge facilities built.

In future, a 4-kilometer-long cycling greenway will be built along the Dadian River with rest stops and landscape appreciation spots set up.

"Facilities at Dadian Lake, located in the main area of the ancient town, are under construction," said Yao Ye with the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Tourism Development Co Ltd.

"These efforts not only serve tourists but also provide better living facilities and services to the town's residents," said Yao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     