Hospital receives national certification

The chest pain center at the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital has been granted national certification from the China Chest Pain Center.

The chest pain center at the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital has been granted national certification from the China Chest Pain Center.

The hospital's chest pain center began operations at the end of 2019. Under cooperation with the Qingpu District emergency treatment center and medical institutions in the district, emergency treatment is provided to patients.

The center conducts 160 percutaneous coronary interventions and receives about 2,000 patients on average annually.

Rapid and accurate diagnosis, risk evaluation and proper treatment can not only reduce the risk of acute myocardial infarction, but also help diagnose acute pulmonary embolism and aortic dissection patients accurately.

The certification plays an active role in regulating the treatment of patients with chest pain, establishing a standardized emergency treatment system, and providing high-quality emergency treatment services to patients.

The hospital will further improve procedures and technologies to provide timely, efficient and convenient medical services to residents.