Feature / District

Special services provided for elderly to mark Chongyang Festival

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:49 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Jiading Town held a series of activities for elderly people in the area to mark Chongyang Festival on October 14 this year, a day dedicated to the elderly.
Jiading Town held a series of activities for elderly people in the area to mark Chongyang Festival on October 14 this year, a day dedicated to the elderly.

The town hired professional photographers, hairdressers and other services for the elderly.

One hundred elderly couples experienced the free photo services, including retired soldiers, outstanding residential building leaders and excellent representatives of good neighbors.

Zhu Yueqin, 73, is one of the people benefiting from the charity campaign.

"The temporary powder room set up in the town is wonderful. I feel like taking photos at a photo studio," Zhu said.

Before taking photos, professionals provided makeup services.

Shen Qihua, who is in his 80s, was also moved by the photo service, as he and his wife have been married for nearly 50 years without a formal photo together.

"This is the best gift for me, because we will celebrate our golden wedding anniversary soon. I will frame it and hang it well," Shen said with the photo in hand.

Chen Qiujuan, 77, seldom leaves her home in the Xiaonanqiao Community, because she is too weak. So volunteers went to her home to cut her hair and provide foot services.

"I had a wonderful festival as they provided the services in a timely manner and saved my time and money at the same time," Chen said.

From now until the end of the month, the town will provide free haircuts and foot services to 100 elderly people in the area who suffer from major illnesses, major family emergencies and special circumstances such as the impact of the epidemic.

In addition, the town has handed out rice cakes and longevity noodles to around 500 seniors in the area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
