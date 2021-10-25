﻿
Feature / District

Latest phase of pavilion renovation project in Guyi Garden wraps up

Ten buildings designed in traditional Chinese architecture style in Nanxiang Town's Guyi Garden were reopened during the National Day holiday.
Ten buildings designed in traditional Chinese architecture style in Nanxiang Town's Guyi Garden were reopened during the National Day holiday following the completion of the third phase of protective repair – the largest protective repair project in the last 40 years.

The third phase of the repair project began in October of 2020. Baihe (white crane) Kiosk, Anchorless Boat, Fuyun Pavilion, Weiyin Pavilion and six other pavilions were reopened to the public.

Yu Chao / Ti Gong

Residents take a break in one of the newly renovated Fuyun Pavillion in Guyi Garden.

Works of brick carvings, a national intangible cultural heritage from Huizhou, Anhui Province, were displayed in the garden during the repair.

The Guyi Garden is one of the oldest tourist attractions in Shanghai. It was built during the reign of Emperor Jiajing (1522-1566) in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The Guyi Garden will celebrate its 500th birthday in 2022.

The pavilions in the Guyi Garden, especially those near lakes and ponds, have suffered from decay, leakage and uneven sinking for many years. The renovation project was divided into four phases over a two-year period.

The renovation of Plum Blossom Hall was completed on the eve of National Day. The hall is located north of Yuanyang Lake in neighboring Anxiang Garden. It was built in 1789 and destroyed in 1937 during the China's war against Japanese aggression. It was rebuilt in 1962.

The repaired Plum Blossom Hall has a traditional roof with exquisite panes and inlaid plum patterns, echoing the theme of Anxiang Garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
