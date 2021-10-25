New elevators in residential buildings in Jiading

An agreement was recently signed to install an elevator at a residential building in Jiangqiao Town, bringing the total number of new elevators in the area to six.

An agreement was recently signed to install an elevator at a residential building in Jiangqiao Town, bringing the total number of new elevators in the area to six.

The neighborhood committee of Lane 100, Wuyang Road, started to collect opinions and advice on adding elevators in July. The Yangliu community in Jiangqiao Town was built in the 1990s in eastern Jiading.

The neighborhood committee held several meetings to promote the initiative in order to benefit more residents. A three-member team pushed forward the wishes of residents who strongly favored new elevators in their buildings.

"All the team members are local residents with strong wills to communicate and organize, so the work can proceed smoothly," said Gu Peihua, Party secretary of the Yangliu Community.

The team manages the fund for building the elevators and affiliated facilities.

To make it easy for residents to access related information and ask questions, the neighborhood committee set up an elevator consultation office staffed with professionals from the elevator company.

A household on the first floor of building 16 was reluctant to sign the agreement, because they will not need to use the elevator. Moreover, they worried that the elevator would affect their lighting and breeze, and noise from it might affect their living standard.

After persistent dialogue and explanations, the household eventually agreed. So far, agreements have been signed to add a total of four elevators in the community.

"Some residents are embarrassed to speak at the meetings, but they still have doubts in their hearts. When the time comes to sign, they get stuck and refuse to do so. The outcome is usually much better through telephone consultations," Gu said.

There are 55 residential areas in Jiangqiao Town with a total of 2,473 buildings that have six floors or more. Among those, 1,164 are deemed feasible for adding elevators.

The cost of each elevator ranges from 400,000 (US$61,760) to 600,000 yuan, mostly subsidized by local government.