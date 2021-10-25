﻿
News in brief in October in Jiading District

News in brief in October in Jiading District
Vaccine base

The construction of an mRNA vaccine production base began on Yunbei Highway last month. The base belongs to China National Biotec Group, a bioscience subsidiary of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm. It is slated to be a state-of-the-art COVID-19 vaccine production facility. The construction area is over 32,000 square meters.

E-sports lab

China's first F1 e-sports Chinese championship racing laboratory was inaugurated in Jiading Tongjia Wisdom Education Port last month, providing an immersive F1 racing driving experience for racing fans. On the opening day, the racing laboratory ushered in the first batch of experiencers. The racing laboratory is equipped with a wide-scale, all-round LED display, which can fully simulate the visual effects of the driver and the all-round surround sound effect.

Animal center

The CCI Animal Experiment Center opened in Jiangqiao Town early this month. The center covers around 7,400 square meters, or the size of a standard soccer field. The first phase includes an animal breeding area that can accommodate experimental animals such as pigs, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs. The center houses an animal experimental area, which can carry out interventional and surgical operations, comprehensive imaging and clinical pathology examinations and biocompatibility testing of medical devices.

Driverless bus

A driverless minibus made in Jiading was put into operation at the 14th National Games held in Northwestern China's Shaanxi Province last month. Jiading-based Tongyu Automotive has the capacity to produce 460,000 units of electro-hydraulic-braking systems, one of the few manufacturers of EHB in the world.

Center growing

The Shanghai International Short Video Center expansion project is scheduled to kick off by the end of the month in Jiading. As the second phase of the project, the expansion will cover 55,900 square meters. The third phase will take place in the future. After all three phases are completed, the total area of the center will reach 300,000 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
