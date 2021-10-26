Cyclists can Ride Like a Pro this December

﻿
A two-day cycling race will be held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone in December.
A fierce road cycling race held last year

A two-day cycling race will be held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone in December.

Amateurs, professional cyclists and spectators are invited to enjoy the fun of racing and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

"Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, will take place on December 4 and 5 this year.

The first day of the race will be open to professionals, families and teenagers and will be hosted on Dianshanhu Avenue in Qingpu District.

There will be group games for children aged between 7 and 9 and 10 and 15.

About 10 top-class domestic riders will present a thrilling race on the second day on the 88-kilometer circuit, passing by Zhujiajiao and Jinze watertowns in Qingpu, as well as attractions in neighboring Jiashan District, Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District, Jiangsu Province.

The livestreaming race will start from Dianshanhu Avenue. And the race has been upgraded this year.

Applications can be made at www.giroridelikeapro.cn.

Others will have fun at the race as well. There will be cafe bazaars, food markets, live music, e-sports and interactive games.

A balance bike competition for children is expected to attract 300 families. Sports forums and cycling training for teenagers are also part of the race.

E-sports competitions will be hosted, enabling cycling lovers to experience the fun at home.

Legendary racer Alberto Contador won the competition last year.

Source: SHINE
