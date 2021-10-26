Senior home features smart technology and resort lifestyles

The first foreign capital financed senior community in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone opened last month.

It will provide cross-region senior care options for the elderly in Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region.

The Ardor Gardens, located on the banks of Qingpu's Dianshan Lake, covers about 85,000 square meters with a green coverage of nearly 40 percent.

It has about 800 apartments that can accommodate around 1,300 residents. The first phase of six buildings with nearly 250 apartments has already started operation.

Construction of the rest is scheduled to be completed within one year.

The complex features senior-friendly designs based on their health conditions and safety demands, such as barrier-free doors accessible to people in wheelchairs, arc angle wood furniture, handles in bathrooms and eco-friendly features like solar water-heating systems.

Smart technologies are featured at the community as well.

Robots will deliver meals to residents' doorways, and one-click alarm systems with positioning functions will enable staff to locate seniors in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, activity applications, service appointments and health management can all be made with one click via the community's app.

Smart bracelets that can measure health data such as blood pressure and step numbers are worn by elderly residents.

The community also has a range of facilities, such as fitness and yoga areas, a swimming pool, cafe, teahouse and reading room. Health lectures, DIY, dancing classes, calligraphy, flower arrangement and aromatherapy experience courses are also on offer.

It mainly serves seniors between the ages of 60 and 75 living in Shanghai and nearby cities.

The community welcomed the first batch of seniors over the weekend. Nearly one third or their children have living experience overseas.

They share similarities such as being open-minded, vigorous, keen to try fresh things and pursue high-quality life experiences, the operator said.

A resident, surnamed Zhang, who is in his 60s, said: "Unlike traditional senior homes, the community is more like a resort. It has a homey environment with careful services and diversified activities."