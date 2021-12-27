Feature / District

Jiading Customs helps crab paste debut in Hong Kong

A crab paste produced in Shanghai made its debut in five-star hotels such as the Mandarin Oriental and The Peninsula in Hong Kong, thanks to the support of Jiading Customs.

"Smooth customs clearance and export gives us full confidence in the expansion of overseas market," said Li Qincheng, from Jiading-based Shanghai Chenglonghang Food Co, after the first batch of 160 kilograms of products landed in Hong Kong.

The company is a famous crab product manufacturer in Shanghai and a time-honored brand restaurant chain.

In order to bring its products overseas, Li asked Jiading Customs about food export policy and regulations.

"The time was tight. If we missed the opportunities this year, the crab paste would have to wait for a sales window next year," Li explained.

Aware of this, Jiading Customs launched a coordination team to learn about the requirements for imported crab products in Hong Kong and provide one-on-one guidance.

"We organized customs officers dealing with animals and plants to communicate with the company and got to know the source of the crab paste and the quality of the original place of inspection, ensuring the quality and safety," said Teng Minghua, section chief of Jiading Customs first inspection center.

"We also inspected the first batch of exported crab paste for heavy metals, pesticides and veterinary drug residue to ensure product quality."

In order to help the company enter the Hong Kong market faster, Teng and his colleagues visited Shanghai Chenglonghang and produced relevant certificates.

"From a rough idea in early October to completing the export in early November, the service speed of the customs in Shanghai was really fast. It saved us a lot of time and management costs," Li said.

The third batch of 4,000 products for export had finished manufacturing and landed in Hong Kong at the beginning of this month.

"The case of Shanghai Chenglonghang is just one example, and we will upgrade the regional business environment by providing highly-efficient and quality services," Teng said.

At the end of November, Jiading Customs had used online and offline channels to accurately answer and coordinate solutions to almost 35 customs affairs, benefiting more than 50 enterprises.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
