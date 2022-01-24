Feature / District

New plans are unveiled to drive tech sector

  11:13 UTC+8, 2022-01-24       0
Jiading released upgraded policies and an action plan that focuses on improving support measures in the development of intelligent connected vehicles and fuel cell vehicles.
  11:13 UTC+8, 2022-01-24       0

Jiading District released upgraded policies and an action plan for the next five years that focuses on improving support measures in the development of intelligent connected vehicles and fuel cell vehicles.

To support the application of ICV, the commercial application for customized mini-buses, smart heavy trucks and other vehicles was added, and the maximum amount of subsidies was increased.

The district also added support for mutual recognition, complementary function and inter-operability of ICV road test standards in the Yangtze River Delta region.

In terms of promoting the demonstration application of fuel cell vehicles, Jiading will provide financial support for the industrialization of key parts, large-scale applications in key areas and the construction of hydrogenation stations to reduce hydrogenation costs and support the coordinated development of industrial chains in the district.

Apart from policy support, Jiading also issued a special action plan for the development of the hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industry, proposing that by 2025, the total output of the whole industrial chain of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicles in the district would exceed 100 billion yuan (US$15.6 billion).

In line with the plan, the fuel cell vehicle manufacturer headquarters, high-tech enterprises and technology centers shall exceed 10.

The fuel cell application vehicles shall not be less than 3,500, while at least 18 public hydrogen refueling stations will be built. The retail price of each kilogram of hydrogen shall not exceed 35 yuan.

At the same time, a number of "four new modernization" projects in the automotive industry have been implemented, with an investment of more than 3.7 billion yuan, including hydrogen energy storage power generators, fuel cell stacks, electronic control motors for new energy vehicles, vehicle specification chips, intelligent sensors and automotive automation production.

Wang Jiajun / Ti Gong

The hydrogen refueling station is in operation in Jiading. Eighteen public hydrogen refueling stations will be built this year in the district.

