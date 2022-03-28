New mushroom farm brings the 'flavor of spring'

Fresh morel mushrooms grown in a Qingpu District's pilot base hit the market recently, bringing local residents the "flavor of spring."

The morel mushroom is famous for its delicious taste.

At the base, the greenhouses are full of vitality. Clusters of morel mushrooms emerge from the ground, holding up small brown "umbrellas."

"Morel mushrooms are rich in a variety of amino acid and organic germanium that the human body needs. They are known as natural, nutritious and multifunctional health foods," said Xu Junbiao who is in charge of the base.

The base has expanded its growing area from last year's 50 mu (3.3 hectares) to 100 mu this year.

The average yield per mu is more than 200 kilograms. The produce is mainly sold in Shanghai and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. The selling price is about 120 yuan (US$19) per 500 grams.