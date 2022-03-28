Feature / District

New mushroom farm brings the 'flavor of spring'

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0
Fresh morel mushrooms grown in a Qingpu District's pilot base hit the market recently, bringing local residents the "flavor of spring."
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0

Fresh morel mushrooms grown in a Qingpu District's pilot base hit the market recently, bringing local residents the "flavor of spring."

The morel mushroom is famous for its delicious taste.

At the base, the greenhouses are full of vitality. Clusters of morel mushrooms emerge from the ground, holding up small brown "umbrellas."

"Morel mushrooms are rich in a variety of amino acid and organic germanium that the human body needs. They are known as natural, nutritious and multifunctional health foods," said Xu Junbiao who is in charge of the base.

The base has expanded its growing area from last year's 50 mu (3.3 hectares) to 100 mu this year.

The average yield per mu is more than 200 kilograms. The produce is mainly sold in Shanghai and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. The selling price is about 120 yuan (US$19) per 500 grams.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     