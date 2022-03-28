Let your imagination take flight at this UAV base

A science popularization base in Huaxin Town is a boon for fans of unmanned aerial vehicles. Come along and go on a flight of fancy and knowledge.

If you are interested in unmanned aerial vehicles, a science popularization base in Huaxin Town of Qingpu District is just the place for you.



The base, set up by Goertek Robotics Co on Hualong Road in 2018 and specializing in the research and innovation of robotics and artificial intelligence technology, is the first UAV science popularization base in Shanghai.

Goertek Robotics owns various core technologies in the fields of robotics, UAV and AI, and the solutions have been introduced in photovoltaic station inspection and police patrol and applied in logistics and education areas.

In 2018, the high-tech company set up the base relying on these technologies.

The first sight when you walk into the base is an array of UAVs for different functions such as express delivery and agricultural production.

The base, accredited by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, aims to popularize aviation knowledge by combining AI and UAV.

At the base, visitors can watch model airplane performance, tour UAV exhibition halls, explore aerospace knowledge, UAV history and relevant scientific principles and attend science popularization lectures about UAV power system.

They can even try UAV DIY and experience the fun of UAV flying under the guidance of on-site staffers. There are even fancy AI and UAV light shows.

Relying on the company's UAV manufacturing plant, people are able to enjoy in-depth UAV science popularization activities such as UAV assembly line visits and experiencing UAV assembling, according to Su Yu, head of the base.

Through these activities, people will not only learn about the history of UAV but also its design, research and development, manufacturing and trial flights, according to Su.

A variety of science popularization activities have been held.

Online UAV programming classes have been hosted since the base was approved as one of the first batch of exam centers of the national youth UAV science and technology exam of the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The base will continue its cooperation with various departments and spur people's, particularly students' interest in aviation, and promote the popularization of AI knowledge, said Su, adding that it will also actively get involved in the sound development of AI and aviation industries.