More set, mobile PCR test stations make life easier

  10:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
The 830 stations cover communities, large shopping centers, metro stations, industrial parks, office buildings and schools. They are either fixed or mobile to meet different needs.
About 830 nucleic acid test stations have been set up across Jiading District to make services more convenient for residents and businesses.

The stations cover communities, large shopping centers, metro stations, industrial parks, office buildings and schools. They are either fixed or mobile to cater to different needs.

"It's very convenient for me as the test station is only five-minute walk from my home," a man surnamed Wang said after he was tested at the Nantang River Community on May 15.

The Nantang River Community station took more than 1,000 samples that morning from local residents. All had to produce entry and exit permits from their communities, scan test station QR codes and have their temperature checked before taking the test.

At Xiaomiao Village in rural Xuhang Town, residents can take the test at the village management committee near Shengzhu Road. It is no more than 10 minutes by bicycle from anywhere in the village.

At another village in Xuhang, the nucleic acid test station has been set up at the crossing of Wuxiang Road and Xinjian No. 2 Road, making it convenient for truck drivers to be tested in less than a minute.

At Malu Town, the first batch of four sampling vehicles for PCR testing has been put into operation. There are two windows on each vehicle – one to scan QR codes and the other to take samples.

Fu Tianhao / Ti Gong

A resident takes a nucleic acid test at one sampling vehicle in Malu Town.

The vehicles are equipped with lights, ultraviolet lamps and sterilizers to maintain hygiene. Channels are clearly marked to direct people with 2-meter markings on the ground to ensure safe and orderly samplings.

The vehicles have been deployed in the central areas of Jiading New City in Malu Town. Each vehicle has a sampling worker, a code-scanning worker and a support person. Vehicles operate 3-4 hours at a time on each location.

Testing stations have also been set up at 24 large enterprises in Anting Town. A total of 264 volunteers have been trained and certified to provide services for employees of local enterprises, including SAIC Volkswagon.

In the Xincheng Road and Zhenxin communities, special channels have been set up to test deliverymen for their convenience, speeding up the process to help keep businesses running smoothly.

