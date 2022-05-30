High-tech network a valuable weapon against the pandemic

The Urban Management Center submits data from the system to the district's top level leaders to assist their decision-making.

A total of 1,650 pieces of high-speed data collection and transmission equipment have been deployed at more than 900 venues across Jiading to assist in COVID-19 prevention and control.



The number of venues has increased by 700 from the 200-plus which covered nucleic acid testing sites in the district at the beginning of the pandemic prevention and control measures.

The Jiading urban management center, which undertakes technology empowerment and information sharing, will submit the data from the system to assist decision-making.

Lei Liangliang from the center contacted the Xincheng Road subdistrict early this month after the system showed people were gathering in front of a supermarket at the Bailian Shopping Complex about 10am.

The subdistrict dispatched volunteers to the site to remind residents to maintain order and social distancing of 2 meters.

The system has expanded its coverage from nucleic acid testing stations to supermarkets, quarantine hotels, makeshift hospitals, sealed-off areas and trade centers.

"For some points that cannot be covered by the monitoring system, we have used eagle eyes, intelligent monitoring machines, drones and other means to expand the coverage," Ding Shiqiang, director of the center, said.

As a result, the system can better provide visual data support to analyze plans, mobilize resources and dispatch in real time.