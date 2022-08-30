Feature / District

Caojiadu Subdistrict a local version of city's 15-minute life circle

Residents can access the grocery store, wet market, and express delivery station in a 5-minute walk, and a shopping complex within 15 minutes.
People in Caojiadu area enjoy a convenient and cozy life.

Jing'an's Caojiadu Subdistrict is a local answer to the city's "15- minute convenient life circle" concept in which people can access various facilities like shops, stadiums and healthcare centers within a 15-minute walk.

According to Wang Yichen, Caojiadu is literally a "15-minute convenient life circle."

Wang lives and works in the surrounding area. His daily routine is to buy a cup of coffee from a corner shop, go to the familiar tailor shop with his customized pants and meet friends in a local bar.

Caojiadu covers over 1.49 square kilometers and is home to more than 70,000 residents, making it the most densely-populated subdistrict in Jing'an. It's vitally important to make local people's living easier.

Currently, Caojiadu residents can access neighborhood facilities, such as the grocery store, wet market and express delivery station, within a 5-minute walk, and a comprehensive shopping complex within a 15-minute walk.

Take Yanping Road as an example, one of Wang's favorite streets.

There's a row of modern high-rises, creative parks and high-end financial firms, while boutique stores, coffee shops and grocery stores are tucked away under shady trees.

As he walks by, Wang often sees fashionable youngsters, with a cup of coffee in hand, chatting, laughing and passing local senior residents coming the other way.

"It just comes so naturally. The international and modern vibe neatly blends into local life," he said.

Wanhangdu Road, another major street in Caojiadu, has eight small stores offering services to repair shoes, make door keys, mend clothes, and more. These trivial crafts are often neglected in the vibrant business landscape but are very essential to local people.

"We are happy to be here to make a living. We don't mean to earn a big fortune. For me, I get a sense of belonging from being needed," said Lu Dongsheng, a tailor for more than 30 years. "My customers often ask me to trim their famous branded clothes to size. They trust me."

Zhang Lizhen, head of the subdistrict's office, said: "Different businesses, no matter chic or humble, liven up the community together."

To improve the environment, an alliance formed by local business operators, residents and volunteers has been set up. Their latest plan is to add flower beds on Yanping Road to spruce up the local environment.

﻿
