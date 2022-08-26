Feature / District

Qingpu sees an upsurge of patients seeking TCM therapies in summer

Summer is the best time to try dongbingxiazhi, a TCM therapy, and the Qingpu District's traditional Chinese medicine facilities are packed with patients seeking treatment.
Summer is the best time to try out dongbingxiazhi, a TCM therapy in summer for diseases that afflict people in winter. And the traditional Chinese medicine facilities in Qingpu District have seen an increase in the number of patients.

It's early morning, and the TCM service room of the Liantang Town community health service center is packed with patients. It offers acupuncture, cupping, and herbal fumigation, among other medical services.

There is a health culture popularization corner where people can learn more about TCM.

"I am suffering from back pain these days and come to try TCM therapy here after my friends told me that it could effectively relieve the symptoms," said a resident, surnamed Zhou.

Zhou said it was his first experience with acupuncture therapy.

Lu Longhui

A doctor performs acupuncture therapy to a patient.

"It's magical because my soreness was significantly reduced," Zhou said, adding that he will continue the treatment.

Ping Lili, who was treating Zhou, has been practicing acupuncture, cupping, physiotherapy and rehabilitation therapy for about 20 years.

"In addition to the elderly population, there has been an increase in the incidence of lumbar muscle strain among people at work every year," Ping said. "Acupuncture is a well-known therapy."

Cupping is also becoming more popular in the summer. The cupping department at the center sees between 70 and 80 patients every day.

"Because of the air conditioning, I felt uncomfortable near my waist," said a resident surnamed Zhu, who has tried cupping service several times. "The treatment here has a very positive effect."

The center's outpatient service has been in operation for about 10 years. It appoints professionals to provide TCM services to residents at a reasonable price. The center said that it will improve its rehabilitation therapy and help people get better diagnoses and care.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
